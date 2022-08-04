Chevron Left
This course focuses on advanced, yet essential concepts, techniques, and algorithms needed for understanding and designing modern wireless communication systems. You will begin this course by exploring the basics of wireless channels, followed by the need for multi-antenna systems. You will further learn about the two seminal multi-antenna technologies: MIMO and massive MIMO. The first is the basis for 4G systems, and the second is the same for 5G systems. You will also learn the multiple access techniques like orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) and non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) and the basics of mmWave communications ....
