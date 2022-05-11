By Vakare V•
May 11, 2022
I am very dissapointed with this course. It's impossible to listen to and concentrate on a material because of terrible accent (I would expect more from professionals of London university) and poor sound too. The material is dry and borring, basicly I can find everything in a book (and my guess in particular one which was quated so often). I had to read all the transcripts so in the end I bought a very expensive and hard to read book about what marketing is. You can find most of the info in wikipedia. Do not recommend for someone new cause you'll be lost after first three page long sentences.
By RRK•
Mar 29, 2022
Quizzes answers are wrong itself... there's noone to help review my assignemnt