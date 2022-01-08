Chevron Left
이 과정에는 Google Cloud의 가치와 클라우드 기반 솔루션을 비즈니스 전략에 통합하는 방법을 알 수 있도록 Google Cloud 제품 및 서비스를 간략히 설명하는 강의, 데모, 실무형 실습이 포함되어 있습니다....
By 박순우

Jan 8, 2022

너무 유익한 강의였습니다.

