Learner Reviews & Feedback for Globalisation and health governance by Imperial College London
About the Course
Globalisation and health governance is the first instalment of the wider Global Health Challenges and Governance specialisation from Imperial College London's Global Master of Public Health (GMPH). The scope and content of this course has been developed from the ground up by a combined team of academics and practitioners drawing on a wealth of real-world public health experience as well as deep academic knowledge. Through short video lectures, readings and a wide range of interactive activities, learners will be immersed in the world of global health.
Designed for those new to the discipline, over four modules (intended for one week of learning each), learners will become familiar with the scope, history, principles, stakeholders and conceptual frameworks of global health, globalisation and governance. But there is also important foundational content for those coming from more experienced backgrounds, as the course builds upon a strong tradition of advocacy in public health and broad perspective of the global health context by exploring institutional, economic, socio-cultural and ecological determinants of population health. By the end of the course, learners will be able to confidently describe how globalisation impacts health and health governance at local, national and multilateral levels, and craft well-reasoned, evidence-based arguments about global health challenges.
The subsequent courses require the knowledge from this course, as learners will take a deep dive into migration health and climate change by applying their foundational global health knowledge and advocacy skills to these important global health challenges....