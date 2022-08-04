Chevron Left
Back to Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure - 繁體中文

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure - 繁體中文 by Google Cloud

About the Course

Google Cloud 基礎知識：「核心基礎架構」介紹了在使用 Google Cloud 時會遇到的重要概念和術語。本課程會透過影片和實作研究室來介紹並比較 Google Cloud 的多種運算和儲存服務，同時提供重要的資源和政策管理工具。...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder