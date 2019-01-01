Chevron Left
Back to BigQuery Soccer Data Analysis

Learner Reviews & Feedback for BigQuery Soccer Data Analysis by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. Learn the fundamentals of writing and executing queries to query soccer data stored in BigQuery tables. In this lab you will learn more fundamentals of sports data science by writing and executing queries to query data stored in BigQuery tables. The emphasis of the lab is to illustrate how the database works and answer some interesting questions related to the following topics in soccer....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder