Chevron Left
Back to Configure Replication and Enable Point-in-Time-Recovery for Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Configure Replication and Enable Point-in-Time-Recovery for Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab you will configure and test point-in-time recovery for a Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL instance....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder