Learner Reviews & Feedback for Datadog: Getting started with the Helm Chart by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you will learn how to use the Datadog Helm Chart.
In this lab you will run the Datadog Agent in a Kubernetes cluster as a DaemonSet in order to start collecting your cluster and applications metrics, traces, and logs. You can deploy a Datadog Agent with a Helm chart or directly with a DaemonSet object YAML definition.
In this lab you will be explaining and using those options in a real cluster, checking in real time the features they enable....