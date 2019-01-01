Chevron Left
Back to Google Workspace for Education: Getting Started

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Google Workspace for Education: Getting Started by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a Google Cloud Self-Paced Lab. Learn about Google Workspace for Education: how to create an organizational structure, how to set up organizational units and groups, and how to set up user accounts. Google Workspace for Education is a set of Google apps and services that are tailored for schools and homeschools that allow for collaboration, streamlined instruction and safe online learning. Google Workspace for Education offers multiple editions to meet your organization’s needs....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder