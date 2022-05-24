Learner Reviews & Feedback for Learning TensorFlow: the Hello World of Machine Learning by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you learn the basic ‘Hello World' of machine learning. Instead of programming explicit rules in a language such as Java or C++, you build a system that is trained on data to infer the rules that determine a relationship between numbers....
By Miro F
May 23, 2022
Not a great experience. I was stuck in the middle of creating the *.py model and for some reason I kept getting an error which I was not aware the underlying cause. I wish the project had a better instruction method.