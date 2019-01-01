Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory (AD) is a highly available, hardened Google Cloud service running actual Microsoft AD that enables you to manage authentication and authorization for your AD-dependent workloads, automate AD server maintenance and security configuration, and connect your on-premises AD domain to the cloud....