Learner Reviews & Feedback for Migrating On-premises MySQL Using a Continuous Database Migration Service Job by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you migrate an on-premises MySQL database (running on a virtual machine) to Cloud SQL for MySQL using a continuous Database Migration Service job and VPC peering for connectivity. After you create and run the migration job, you confirm that an initial copy of your database has been successfully migrated to your Cloud SQL for MySQL instance. Then, you explore how continuous migration jobs continue to apply data updates from your source database to your Cloud SQL instance until you choose to complete the job. To conclude the migration job, you promote the Cloud SQL instance to be a new standalone database for reading and writing data....
