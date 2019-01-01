Chevron Left
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you will use BigQuery for data processing and exploratory data analysis, and the Vertex AI platform to train and deploy a custom TensorFlow Regressor model to predict customer lifetime value (CLV). The goal of the lab is to introduce to Vertex AI through a high value real world use case - predictive CLV. Starting with a local BigQuery and TensorFlow workflow, you will progress toward training and deploying your model in the cloud with Vertex AI....
