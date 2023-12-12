Google
Herramientas del oficio: Linux y SQL
Google

Herramientas del oficio: Linux y SQL

This course is part of Ciberseguridad de Google Professional Certificate

Taught in Spanish

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

6,200 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(262 reviews)

|

99%

Beginner level
No prior experience required
25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Relación entre sistemas operativos, aplicaciones y hardware

  • Comparación de una interfaz gráfica con una interfaz de línea de comandos

  • Navegación y administración del sistema de archivos utilizando los comandos de Linux a través del shell Bash

  • Uso del SQL para recuperar información de una base de datos

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

21 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(262 reviews)

|

99%

Beginner level
No prior experience required
25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Computer Security and Networks expertise

This course is part of the Ciberseguridad de Google Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Google
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Aprenderás acerca de la relación entre los sistemas operativos, el hardware y el software, y te familiarizarás con las funciones principales de un sistema operativo. Además, reconocerás los sistemas operativos más comunes utilizados en la actualidad y comprenderás cómo tanto la interfaz gráfica de usuario (GUI) como la interfaz de línea de comandos (CLI) permiten a los/as usuarios/as interactuar con el sistema operativo.

What's included

8 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 plugin

Se te presentará el sistema operativo Linux y aprenderás cómo se usa habitualmente en ciberseguridad. También adquirirás conocimientos sobre la arquitectura de Linux y las distribuciones más utilizadas. Además, te familiarizarás con el shell de Linux y aprenderás cómo te permite comunicarte con el sistema operativo.

What's included

9 videos5 readings4 quizzes4 app items1 plugin

Se te presentarán los comandos de Linux tal como se ingresan a través de Bash, el cual utilizarás para navegar y administrar el sistema de archivos, así como para autorizar y autenticar usuarios. También aprenderás dónde encontrar ayuda cuando trabajes con comandos de Linux.

What's included

12 videos8 readings6 quizzes12 app items1 plugin

Practicarás el uso de SQL para comunicarte con bases de datos. Aprenderás cómo consultar una base de datos y filtrar los resultados. Además, conocerás cómo SQL puede combinar varias tablas en una consulta.

What's included

12 videos12 readings6 quizzes10 app items1 plugin

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.7 (51 ratings)
Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
324 Courses9,338,944 learners

Offered by

Google

Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 262

4.9

262 reviews

  • 5 stars

    92.48%

  • 4 stars

    6.01%

  • 3 stars

    0.75%

  • 2 stars

    0.37%

  • 1 star

    0.37%

J
5

Reviewed on Dec 11, 2023

DA
5

Reviewed on Jan 31, 2024

ER
5

Reviewed on Mar 14, 2024

View more reviews

New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions