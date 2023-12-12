En este cuarto curso del Certificado de Ciberseguridad de Google, explorarás las habilidades informáticas que utilizarás en el trabajo como analista de ciberseguridad. Primero, practicarás el uso de Linux, un sistema operativo que utilizan comúnmente las/los profesionales de la ciberseguridad. Por ejemplo, usarás la línea de comandos de Linux a través del shell Bash para navegar y administrar el sistema de archivos y autenticar a los usuarios. Luego, usarás SQL para comunicarte con una base de datos.
Herramientas del oficio: Linux y SQL
What you'll learn
Relación entre sistemas operativos, aplicaciones y hardware
Comparación de una interfaz gráfica con una interfaz de línea de comandos
Navegación y administración del sistema de archivos utilizando los comandos de Linux a través del shell Bash
Uso del SQL para recuperar información de una base de datos
There are 4 modules in this course
Aprenderás acerca de la relación entre los sistemas operativos, el hardware y el software, y te familiarizarás con las funciones principales de un sistema operativo. Además, reconocerás los sistemas operativos más comunes utilizados en la actualidad y comprenderás cómo tanto la interfaz gráfica de usuario (GUI) como la interfaz de línea de comandos (CLI) permiten a los/as usuarios/as interactuar con el sistema operativo.
Se te presentará el sistema operativo Linux y aprenderás cómo se usa habitualmente en ciberseguridad. También adquirirás conocimientos sobre la arquitectura de Linux y las distribuciones más utilizadas. Además, te familiarizarás con el shell de Linux y aprenderás cómo te permite comunicarte con el sistema operativo.
Se te presentarán los comandos de Linux tal como se ingresan a través de Bash, el cual utilizarás para navegar y administrar el sistema de archivos, así como para autorizar y autenticar usuarios. También aprenderás dónde encontrar ayuda cuando trabajes con comandos de Linux.
Practicarás el uso de SQL para comunicarte con bases de datos. Aprenderás cómo consultar una base de datos y filtrar los resultados. Además, conocerás cómo SQL puede combinar varias tablas en una consulta.
