Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hybrid Cloud Service Mesh with Anthos en Français by Google Cloud
About the Course
Ce cours à la demande permet aux participants de comprendre et d’adopter le maillage de services basé sur Istio avec Anthos pour centraliser l'observabilité, la gestion du trafic et la sécurité au niveau du service. Il s'agit du deuxième cours de la série "Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos". Une fois ce cours terminé, les participants doivent suivre le cours "Hybrid Cloud Multi-Cluster with Anthos". Vous devez avoir terminé le parcours "Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine" pour pouvoir suivre ce cours....