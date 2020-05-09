RW
Sep 20, 2020
This was an excellent course. it really gets you thinking and allows you to take the tools learned to the workplace!! The instructors were great and do an excellent job of explaining!
RR
Apr 29, 2020
The course did a good job laying out the uses of inductive arguments in an organized manner. Also, I appreciate how the course organized the basic probability theory,
By Flavia O S d S L•
May 9, 2020
Fantastic course! Course content very well defined and explanations very well placed. Congratulations for Walter, an awesome instructor! I learned a lot from the course, it really opened my mind to many life issues. I really learned probability in a playful way.
By Rajapaksha M A R•
Apr 30, 2020
By darius•
Jun 19, 2018
Perfect course and presentation of material.Very good incorporation of mentors for discusion.Good job!
By Nguyen T T•
Sep 5, 2019
Awesome course with concentration on probability theory, thanks professor Walter
By Cliff S•
Sep 11, 2016
The material in this course is well presented, though scarce at times. However it has its share of problems :
-little to no interaction from TA's or mentors in the forums
-the quizzes are often out of sync with the lectures
-the final exam has severe problems with questions (form not content).
In more detail, on the final exam, some of the questions don't even contain all the content to answer them. They can request multiple answers but have single question boxes and/or the reverse.
By Kohei•
Dec 22, 2019
What I learned from this course is that philosophy can be applied to our daily life and professional work.
Through humorous presentations, Professor Armstrong introduced different types of inductive arguments such as causation and decision making. Although they are not a panacea for every problems I encounter, the materials on this course certainly help me to think clearly and hopeful to make better decisions. I would recommend this course for anyone who want to improve their thinking.
Looking forward to taking Think Again IV.
By Jae F•
Jun 29, 2020
Very challenging but very informative in an informal, conversational format. I rented the coursebook and would have found so much more helpful if there were answer keys to the questions. I couldn't tell if I was doing the exercise correctly or not.
By Sandra Z C•
Nov 3, 2020
It was fantastic. A little bit more dense than the previous courses of this series, but surprisingly easy at the end! I thought probability was my weakness but it is the least of my worries now that I took this course. I feel so good!
By Jorge V C•
Jun 1, 2017
Very good and funny course. It's noticeable the effort put when doing this course, I congratulate the professor and his staff because their work helped us to learn and understand how to reason inductively properly.
Thank you very much!
By KIMANI N A F•
Feb 9, 2020
There is a lot of information that I interact with daily but this course has given me an edge in processing it. With a great interest in scientific research, am glad to know what will and how it will make sense. Thank you.
By Carla L R•
Oct 14, 2020
The whole series of FOUR COURSES is absolutely BRILLIANT. i'M SO FASCINATED BY ALL OF THEM. I genuinely think that after completing Course 4 I will re take them when new sessions occur. Congrats Walter and Ram!
By Mary A C•
Jan 19, 2021
I super enjoy the course because Professor Walter is so jolly plus he explains well and creatively made the course. There's always a hook factor. Definitely! A great learning experience! Thank you so much^_^
By Richard W•
Sep 21, 2020
By CHEN Y•
Aug 27, 2018
Very useful course for presentation and decision making. The content is very clearly and humorously illustrated by the professor. Highly recommended.
By Bian Y•
Mar 16, 2022
The best professors and I learned a lot. I have finished three of them and I am learning the fourth. I really like the break down of the classes.
By Nicanor B•
Sep 15, 2017
Excellent Course and instructors. I feel proud and lucky to haven taken open my way of thinking and i think It will make people smart
By Dong L G•
Dec 19, 2017
The professor is fun. He provide different examples to make his point clear and interesting. I enjoy his lessons very mucn!
By Susan M•
Jun 22, 2017
This entire series was informative, engaging, and fun, and the thinking skills taught are so valuable.
By Korbinian S•
Jul 24, 2017
Extremely interisting topic with so many implications for any field. Walter is a born online teacher!
By Alex S•
Mar 28, 2021
Nice course, Walter Sinott is an excellent lecturer, who is also quite funny (intendendly so).
By Cristian N•
Jun 3, 2017
Interesante, muy divertido y útil para la vida cotidiana. ¡Recomendable para cualquiera!
By Mihir G•
Apr 15, 2018
Very effective teaching . It creates the power to judge arguments more accurately .
By Aanand•
May 26, 2019
Course with fun and a deep insight into one of the most commonly used arguments
By Jasdeep•
Jan 17, 2017
Great course to help understand principles of inductive reasoning; recommended!
By Puot p T•
Apr 4, 2022
I find this course more interesting and i really enjoyed leanrning the skill