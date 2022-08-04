Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intro to Managing Ethics in the Workplace & Marketplace by Northeastern University
About the Course
Are you seeking practical guidance for improved decision making in business situations involving critical ethical issues?
Are you looking to participate in creative and constructive thinking and learning around these topics?
This course is designed to help you.
Flawed ethical reasoning has interfered with patient care, undermined shareholder value, eroded public trust, distanced employees and destroyed careers. Using a combination of didactic instruction and a series of case studies, readings, and field study experiences, the course will actively engage you in a timely, relevant, and challenging fashion....