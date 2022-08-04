Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Enterprise Growth and Innovation by Northeastern University
About the Course
This course is best suited for individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector may also be interested in this course.
The course explores the challenges and processes for harnessing technological innovation for new-business development, with special focus on digital healthcare transformation. You will gain an understanding of enterprise growth and innovation topics through readings, cases, and exercises, including learning how firms from different industries gain competitive advantage through distinctive products and services. The vast expertise of faculty combined with topic perspectives from the Mayo Clinic make this an engaging and unique course.
Upon successful completion of this course, you will be able to:
Identify the innovation challenges and opportunities faced by healthcare organizations in order to develop a fundamental framework for growth
Segment organizations’ opportunities for innovation and growth based on different types of external (patients) and internal users (staff), as well as by use cases (the diseases to be treated or managed, or the internal work processes to be performed)
Define the focus of an innovation for effective user-centered design...