Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Social Determinants of Health by University of Minnesota
About the Course
This first of five courses introduces students to the social determinants of health, and provides an overview of the definitions and theoretical perspectives that will form the foundation of this specialization. The topics of this course include:
1. Introduction to the Social Determinants of Health
2. Theoretical Perspectives and Knowledge Complexity
3. Data Driven Collective Impact
4. Minority Stress Theory
5. Data Applications: Frequency Analysis and Bar Chart Visualization...