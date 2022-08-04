Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Social Determinants of Health

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Social Determinants of Health by University of Minnesota

About the Course

This first of five courses introduces students to the social determinants of health, and provides an overview of the definitions and theoretical perspectives that will form the foundation of this specialization. The topics of this course include: 1. Introduction to the Social Determinants of Health 2. Theoretical Perspectives and Knowledge Complexity 3. Data Driven Collective Impact 4. Minority Stress Theory 5. Data Applications: Frequency Analysis and Bar Chart Visualization...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder