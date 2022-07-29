Learner Reviews & Feedback for iOS Mobile Lifecycle and Software Development Approaches by Meta
About the Course
Develop a working knowledge of different approaches to designing and building data-rich, interactive applications for the iOS platform.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
- Compare methodologies for organizing and architecting Swift applications and their implications on code quality and team velocity
- Identify and follow the life-cycle events from source of generation to methods of response
- Review and apply different types of SwiftUI interactivity from user input handling to gestures
- Utilize best practice when working with data in a SwiftUI application
You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software:
- Mobile app development tools and software
- UIKit, MVC and MVVM
- SwiftUI app development features...