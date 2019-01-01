Learner Reviews & Feedback for Security Features and Advanced Threat Prevention by Juniper Networks
About the Course
In this course, we will describe security services such as Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), user-based firewalls, and how they are configured. You will be introduced to Juniper’s security features, such as antivirus, antispam, content filtering, and Web filtering, along with their functionality and usage. Juniper ATP Cloud (Juniper’s cloud-based Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) service) will be introduced, along with its features, implementation, and monitoring. The course will also explain a very important feature of firewall security—Network Address Translation (NAT)....