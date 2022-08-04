In this course, you will be introduced to the design and architecture of the Junos operating system (Junos OS)—the operating system used on Juniper’s routing, switching, and security portfolio. This course will explore the Junos OS command line interface (CLI) for configuring, managing, and monitoring Junos OS-powered network devices. The J-Web interface will also be examined as the graphical use interface (GUI) option for configuring, managing, and monitoring Junos OS devices. You will then be shown initial system configuration tasks and some basic interface configuration. A brief overview of Juniper hardware and software products will also be provided.
About this Course
2,654 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Basic networking knowledge. Completed the free Getting Started with Networking 4-hour eLearning course or equivalent knowledge.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Configuring devices
- Monitoring Juniper Network Devices
- Junos OS Administration
- Juniper Networks Hardware
- Traffic Processing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Basic networking knowledge. Completed the free Getting Started with Networking 4-hour eLearning course or equivalent knowledge.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
7 hours to complete
Getting Started with Junos Operating System
7 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 141 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
About the Introduction to Junos OS Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.