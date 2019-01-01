Chevron Left
In this course you learn to develop and maintain a large-scale forecasting project using SAS Visual Forecasting tools. Emphasis is initially on selecting appropriate methods for data creation and variable transformations, model generation, and model selection. Then you learn how to improve overall baseline forecasting performance by modifying default processes in the system. This course is appropriate for analysts interested in augmenting their machine learning skills with analysis tools that are appropriate for assaying, modifying, modeling, forecasting, and managing data that consist of variables that are collected over time. The courses is primarily syntax based, so analysts taking this course need some familiarity with coding. Experience with an object-oriented language is helpful, as is familiarity with manipulating large tables....
