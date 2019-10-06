By Amin K•
Oct 6, 2019
This one of best hands on course to start Machine Learning. It is a good combination of theory which is to the point a beginner needs to know and practical example with TensorFlow playground.
With two hands on labs in GCP environment to delve into the real world problems and 3 quizzes on the course made it a solid starting point. It would be good for some one who already know some linear equation staffs and bigquery. However, it isn't must. Just follow the course is enough and repeating where it becomes difficult. It needs time. I need to pause and pen and paper to take notes many places. There are lots of technical terms we need to remember. So better review the course again after completing it would be great make the understanding more sustainable.
By Pierre L M•
Sep 21, 2019
Good course, liked the historical part, good to set up the context, explanations are good, labs are interesting but I need to learn a bit of SQL syntax
By Muhammad U A•
Jan 6, 2019
This is best course on learning basic of machine learning and splitting data on GCP using big query
By Chiharu M•
Oct 13, 2019
最初は難しいと感じましたが、ステップを踏んで説明があったので完璧とは言わないまでも理解できました。
By Hiroshi Y•
Sep 28, 2019
前半の歴史は知らない用語が多数でてきて、前提知識がないと理解が難しかった。しっかり調べながら進めたが、あまり意味のない知識だった事がわかり、残念だった。時間を無駄にした感じ。
後半はとても具体的で分かり易く面白かった。
以下を学ぶことができた。
・勾配降下法を用いたモデル最適化
・ニューラルネットワークと線形モデルとの違い。活性化関数
・回帰問題用のRMSE
・パフォーマンス指標（正解率、精度、再現率）
・効率的にモデルを評価するためのシンプルなベンチマーク
・汎化（複雑なモデルを学習させ、RMSEが0になったとしても汎化できていないと未知のデータに対応できない。つまり予測に使えない。汎化が必要）
・繰り返し利用可能なデータの分割方法。余剰演算子とハッシュ関数（損失関数に影響を与えないパラメータを用いる）
By Yoshiyuki K•
Aug 29, 2019
TensorFlow PlaygroundやBigQueryに触れることができたのは有益だった。数式が当然のように出てくるのは少し辛いかもしれない。。。
By Yasuma O•
May 22, 2021
初心者でも何とか。自身がいかに勉強不足か分かったので、引き続き学習していきたい。
内容はとても丁寧で面白かった。機械学習に興味を持てるきっかけとなった。
By Nobuyuki S•
Jan 14, 2019
StanfordのMachine Learningをやっている方には既知の情報が少なからずあります。
Big QueryのHands Onができることがメリットかと思います。
By B J P•
May 4, 2021
Why do I not see English language in all parts of this course?
Only Japanese in some parts (especially quizes)
