Chevron Left
Back to Launching into Machine Learning 日本語版

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Launching into Machine Learning 日本語版 by Google Cloud

4.4
stars
49 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

機械学習の歴史を皮切りに、ニューラル ネットワークがデータ サイエンスのさまざまな問題でうまく機能している理由をご紹介します。次に、教師あり学習の問題を設定し、勾配降下法を使用して適切な解決策を見つける方法について説明します。これには、一般化が可能なデータセットの作成も含まれます。実験に対応するため、繰り返し使用できるデータセットの作成方法について解説します。 コースの目標: ディープ ラーニングが注目を集めている理由を理解する 損失関数とパフォーマンス指標を使用して、モデルの最適化と評価を行う 機械学習で発生しがちな一般的な問題を軽減する 繰り返し使用可能でスケーラブルなトレーニング用、評価用、テスト用のデータセットを作成する...
Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Launching into Machine Learning 日本語版

By Amin K

Oct 6, 2019

This one of best hands on course to start Machine Learning. It is a good combination of theory which is to the point a beginner needs to know and practical example with TensorFlow playground.

With two hands on labs in GCP environment to delve into the real world problems and 3 quizzes on the course made it a solid starting point. It would be good for some one who already know some linear equation staffs and bigquery. However, it isn't must. Just follow the course is enough and repeating where it becomes difficult. It needs time. I need to pause and pen and paper to take notes many places. There are lots of technical terms we need to remember. So better review the course again after completing it would be great make the understanding more sustainable.

By Pierre L M

Sep 21, 2019

Good course, liked the historical part, good to set up the context, explanations are good, labs are interesting but I need to learn a bit of SQL syntax

By Muhammad U A

Jan 6, 2019

This is best course on learning basic of machine learning and splitting data on GCP using big query

By Chiharu M

Oct 13, 2019

最初は難しいと感じましたが、ステップを踏んで説明があったので完璧とは言わないまでも理解できました。

By Hiroshi Y

Sep 28, 2019

前半の歴史は知らない用語が多数でてきて、前提知識がないと理解が難しかった。しっかり調べながら進めたが、あまり意味のない知識だった事がわかり、残念だった。時間を無駄にした感じ。

後半はとても具体的で分かり易く面白かった。

以下を学ぶことができた。

・勾配降下法を用いたモデル最適化

・ニューラルネットワークと線形モデルとの違い。活性化関数

・回帰問題用のRMSE

・パフォーマンス指標（正解率、精度、再現率）

・効率的にモデルを評価するためのシンプルなベンチマーク

・汎化（複雑なモデルを学習させ、RMSEが0になったとしても汎化できていないと未知のデータに対応できない。つまり予測に使えない。汎化が必要）

・繰り返し利用可能なデータの分割方法。余剰演算子とハッシュ関数（損失関数に影響を与えないパラメータを用いる）

By Yoshiyuki K

Aug 29, 2019

TensorFlow PlaygroundやBigQueryに触れることができたのは有益だった。数式が当然のように出てくるのは少し辛いかもしれない。。。

By Yasuma O

May 22, 2021

初心者でも何とか。自身がいかに勉強不足か分かったので、引き続き学習していきたい。

内容はとても丁寧で面白かった。機械学習に興味を持てるきっかけとなった。

By Nobuyuki S

Jan 14, 2019

StanfordのMachine Learningをやっている方には既知の情報が少なからずあります。

Big QueryのHands Onができることがメリットかと思います。

By B J P

May 4, 2021

Why do I not see English language in all parts of this course?

Only Japanese in some parts (especially quizes)

You are dumbasses or con-artists - pick one.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder