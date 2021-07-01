Chevron Left
Back to Lesson | Video Conferencing: Face to Face but Online

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Lesson | Video Conferencing: Face to Face but Online by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.0
stars
23 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

This lesson is part of a full course, Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to review video conferencing scenarios....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Lesson | Video Conferencing: Face to Face but Online

By KAVITA K

Jul 1, 2021

Useful!

By darin a

Aug 15, 2020

that is very helpful .. i use it with my online lesson

By Tomoyo A

Mar 20, 2021

Short, basic and pointed course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder