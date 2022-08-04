Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linear Algebra Basics by Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
About the Course
Machine learning and data science are the most popular topics of research nowadays. They are applied in all the areas of engineering and sciences. Various machine learning tools provide a data-driven solution to various real-life problems. Basic knowledge of linear algebra is necessary to develop new algorithms for machine learning and data science. In this course, you will learn about the mathematical concepts related to linear algebra, which include vector spaces, subspaces, linear span, basis, and dimension. It also covers linear transformation, rank and nullity of a linear transformation, eigenvalues, eigenvectors, and diagonalization of matrices. The concepts of singular value decomposition, inner product space, and norm of vectors and matrices further enrich the course contents....