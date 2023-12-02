Google Cloud
Logging and Monitoring in Google Cloud - Français
Logging and Monitoring in Google Cloud - Français

Taught in French

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Expliquer la finalité et les fonctionnalités de la suite Google Cloud Operations

  • Mettre en place la surveillance de plusieurs projets cloud

  • Créer des tableaux de bord et des alertes de surveillance efficacesCréer des règles d'alerte, des tests de disponibilité et des alertes

  • Expliquer comment collecter des journaux à l'aide de Cloud Logging et les exporter pour une analyse plus approfondie

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

Bienvenue dans le cours "Logging and Monitoring in Google Cloud". Nous allons passer en revue les prérequis, l'audience et les objectifs du cours.

Dans ce module, nous passerons brièvement en revue les différents produits intégrés à la suite de journalisation, de surveillance et d'observabilité de Google Cloud.

La surveillance repose entièrement sur le suivi des événements concernant les ressources que nous lançons dans Google Cloud. Dans ce module, nous allons examiner les options et les bonnes pratiques pour surveiller les architectures de projet. Nous définirons chacun des rôles Cloud IAM principaux nécessaires pour décider qui peut faire quoi en ce qui concerne la surveillance. Tout comme l'architecture, il s'agit de l'une des étapes préliminaires fondamentales. Nous examinerons quelques-uns des tableaux de bord par défaut créés par Google, et verrons comment les utiliser de manière appropriée. Nous créerons des graphiques et les utiliserons afin d'élaborer des tableaux de bord personnalisés pour afficher la consommation des ressources et la charge des applications. Enfin, nous définirons des tests de disponibilité pour suivre l'activité et la latence.

Les alertes permettent de détecter et de résoudre rapidement les problèmes qui surviennent dans les applications cloud. Dans ce module, vous apprendrez à développer des stratégies d'alerte, définir des règles d'alerte, ajouter des canaux de notification, identifier les types d'alertes et leurs utilisations courantes, créer des groupes de ressources et générer des alertes les concernant, et gérer les règles d'alerte de manière programmatique.

Dans ce module, nous allons étudier quelques fonctionnalités de journalisation et d'analyse avancées de Google Cloud. Plus précisément, vous allez apprendre à identifier et choisir les approches de taggage des ressources, définir des récepteurs de journaux, créer des métriques de surveillance basées sur les entrées de journaux, associer les erreurs d'application à Logging et d'autres outils orientés opérations avec Error Reporting, et exporter des journaux vers BigQuery pour les stocker à long terme et les analyser en SQL.

Dans ce module, nous découvrirons comment utiliser Google Cloud Audit Logs. Vous apprendrez à utiliser Cloud Audit Logs pour répondre à la question "Qui a fait quoi et quand ?". Nous verrons également les bonnes pratiques pour les journaux d'audit.

Nous passerons en revue les sujets abordés dans ce cours.

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

