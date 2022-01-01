Chevron Left
Back to Machine Learning Capstone

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Machine Learning Capstone by IBM

About the Course

In this Machine Learning Capstone course, you will be using various Python-based machine learning libraries such as Pandas, scikit-learn, Tensorflow/Keras, to: • build a course recommender system, • analyze course related datasets, calculate cosine similarity, and create a similarity matrix, • create recommendation systems by applying your knowledge of KNN, PCA, and non-negative matrix collaborative filtering, • build similarity-based recommender systems, • predict course ratings by training a neural network and constructing regression and classification models, • build a Streamlit app that displays your work, and • share your work then evaluate your peers....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder