Learner Reviews & Feedback for Machine Learning Capstone by IBM
About the Course
In this Machine Learning Capstone course, you will be using various Python-based machine learning libraries such as Pandas, scikit-learn, Tensorflow/Keras, to:
• build a course recommender system,
• analyze course related datasets, calculate cosine similarity, and create a similarity matrix,
• create recommendation systems by applying your knowledge of KNN, PCA, and non-negative matrix collaborative filtering,
• build similarity-based recommender systems,
• predict course ratings by training a neural network and constructing regression and classification models,
• build a Streamlit app that displays your work, and
• share your work then evaluate your peers....