Marketing Channel Governance by Emory University

About the Course

This course is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development. In this course you will gain a framework for analyzing how much warmth/friendship/socialization is needed for a range of business relationship types. You will also be introduced to the benefits and drawbacks of distributing on Amazon and other third party platforms in which third party resellers are present. You will be exposed to new platforms for B2B exchange via a guest speakers' presentation of a startup called Inxeption. Finally, you will be exposed to how multichannel routes to market can create superior value for downstream customers....
