By GBM•
Dec 29, 2021
I had to look in other materials to understand most of the algorithms, the way it was presented just reading the material doesn't help much. As a result, I ended up preferring to just read the material rather than watch it. So, I think it could be a more dynamic class to improve didactics.
By Ross•
Mar 7, 2022
This course is inappropriately calibrated. At best, it is a fair refresher for someone who has already taken a graduate level course in Bayesian statistics. The coding assignments are do-able, but the course content does not include an example solution to the ungraded coding homework assigments. The lectures are fair to poor, with notes that neither visually convey the intuition of each method nor the mathematical details. In summary, the class is an ok 8 hour refresher for someone who already knows Bayesian statistics and MCMC.