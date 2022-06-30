Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Computing by Meta
About the Course
Learn about the different tools and systems involved in cloud computing and dev ops. Explore popular cloud solutions and the benefits to cloud computing along with the core cloud architecture concepts and approaches.
You’ll also learn about the pipelines, integration techniques and workflows involved in dev ops. You’ll understand the methods and tools involved in delivery and deployment. Plus, you’ll learn about the core concepts that underpin the use of containers such as Docker and Kubernetes and how they are used. Finally, discover how all the different dev ops principles come together to form the practice of site reliability engineering....