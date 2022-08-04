Learner Reviews & Feedback for Perspective-Taking by Arizona State University
About the Course
You can plan what you want to accomplish, but other people will always be a factor. Planning for the actions of others can’t be taken lightly. You need to understand what people want, but you also need to have your influence on the conversation. Ultimately, you can use this knowledge to plan for each scenario.
With the expertise of Dr. Timiebi Aganaba from the ASU School for the Future of Innovation in Society, the Perspective-Taking course will put the tools, knowledge and strategies of strategic conversation directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your influencing toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
Perspective-taking has much to do with hearing people out to understand what motivates them. When you understand this, you can start to recognize the logic they use in their own actions. As you recognize and model your strategies according to your own goals, you can also establish influence in conversations. By doing all this, you learn to understand the other party, determine what their strategy is and approach them with what you want in a clear way — all skills that anyone can learn and apply anywhere. Jump-start your perspective-taking journey today!...