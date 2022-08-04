Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Professional Selling: Step 2 - Prepare Like a High-Performer by University System of Georgia

About the Course

Foundational Skills and Knowledge Required of High Performing Salespeople. This course takes the mystery out of prospecting and establishing needs. Learners will gain a clear understanding of the prospecting process and the fundamental skills required to build lasting, long-term, trusting relationships with customers. Participants in Course Two will gain skills in understanding their product's value, identifying good prospects, maximizing the sales funnel, improving conversion ratios, creating a strategic prospecting plan, understanding the WIFM, creating an effective elevator speech, overcoming call reluctance, and so much more....
