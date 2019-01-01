Learner Reviews & Feedback for Promotional Materials Every Musician Needs by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
They say that first impressions are the strongest, and that is definitely true in the arts! The materials you create to communicate who you are and why you're special are critical to your professional success. This course will provide you with the skills to generate effective promotional materials you will use in your music career, including bio, headshots and other promotional shots, resume/CV, cover letters, and, tying everything together, your website. Perfect for young professional musicians creating promotional materials for the first time, as well as for seasoned professionals looking to up their game!...