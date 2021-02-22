Chevron Left
Back to Python Object Basics: Functions, Recursion, and Objects

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python Object Basics: Functions, Recursion, and Objects by Codio

4.8
stars
14 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

Code and run your first python program in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with limited coding experience, providing a solid foundation of not just python, but core Computer Science topics that can be transferred to other languages. The modules in this course cover functions, recursion, objects, and mutability. Completion of the prior 2 courses in this specialization are recommended. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Python Object Basics: Functions, Recursion, and Objects

By أحمد م ف م س

Feb 22, 2021

one of my favorite specialization. Every thing is amazing but the lab for me especially the tutor module I don't like it I wanna see something else or see more exercises.. if you could make the lab more fun then this will be the best course in the world ( I have taken many python courses but Honestly this one is so funny and interesting the material is simple for non native speaker to understand well .. GREAT EFFORT) and when you need the support the support team or the instructor herself/himself reply to you on the same day.

By Hariharan M

Jul 8, 2021

Really enjoyed the course! Nice way of teaching.

By Gerardo D l O

Aug 18, 2021

Excellent course!!!

By Jalendar C H

Sep 28, 2021

Excellent

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder