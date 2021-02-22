By أحمد م ف م س•
Feb 22, 2021
one of my favorite specialization. Every thing is amazing but the lab for me especially the tutor module I don't like it I wanna see something else or see more exercises.. if you could make the lab more fun then this will be the best course in the world ( I have taken many python courses but Honestly this one is so funny and interesting the material is simple for non native speaker to understand well .. GREAT EFFORT) and when you need the support the support team or the instructor herself/himself reply to you on the same day.
By Hariharan M•
Jul 8, 2021
Really enjoyed the course! Nice way of teaching.
By Gerardo D l O•
Aug 18, 2021
Excellent course!!!
By Jalendar C H•
Sep 28, 2021
Excellent