Learner Reviews & Feedback for Reimagining Consumer Experience by Queen Mary University of London
About the Course
In this course, you will focus on the implementation and practice of a connected digital marketing strategy.
By the end of this course, you will have developed your understanding of key topics such as:
Marketing automation and conflict in online communities, the sales funnel, search engine marketing and management, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Paid search marketing, online partnerships and
affiliate marketing.
You will have the opportunity to discuss email marketing and mobile messaging, viral marketing, direct marketing and traffic building with your fellow learners.
Throughout the course, you will be prompted to consider how the topics relate to a company or brand of your choosing. You will be asked to analyse how successfully the company has implemented these topics and identify areas that can be improved.
In the end-of-course assignment, you will relate your knowledge in a real-life context with an analysis of a company’s successful digital marketing strategy.
Completing this course will count towards your learning in the Digital Consumer Search and Marketing Specialization....