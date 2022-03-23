Chevron Left
The armed conflict in Ukraine first started in the beginning of 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea. Over the past eight years, there has been ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with regular shelling and skirmishes occurring along Russian and Ukrainian borders in the eastern part of the country. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, plunging the entire country into war and sending shockwaves across the world. With casualties mounting and over one million Ukrainians fleeing the country, the need for dialogue and de-escalation have never been higher. In this Teach-Out, you will learn from a diverse group of guest experts about the history and origins of war in Ukraine, its immediate and long-term impacts, and what you can do to support people in this growing humanitarian crisis. Specifically this Teach-Out will address the following questions: - How did we get here? Why did Russia invade Ukraine? - What historical and cultural contexts do we need to know about in order to understand this conflict? - How is cyber and information warfare impacting the conflict in Ukraine? - What can be done to stop this war? - How can we support Ukrainian refugees and displaced peoples?...

EA

Mar 24, 2022

Great summary to bring the participant up to speed with some of the key issues in this event. Thank you for organising this course and well done!

EH

Apr 25, 2022

I found this course to be incredibly thorough, which helped me in my advocacy work.

By QUANG H V

Mar 23, 2022

dipsapoiment it basiclly western propraganda try to convince people to support another war

By Nestor K

Mar 13, 2022

Propaganda, biased views and only a single perspective on the issue. Quite unscientific.

By Christine P

Mar 11, 2022

Really helpful and consoling to understand the nature of exactly what is going on, and that there are many people concerned and gathering aide for the Ukraine. Most expecially I was happy to hear testimony from a Ukrainina national.

By Peter B

Mar 26, 2022

D​isappointingly one-sided and superficial. Little or no attempt to provide geopolitical context involving the driving role of the United States and the oppressive influence of Far-Right groups. A terrible human tragedy is occurring in the Ukraine. Although this teach-in did not address the causes of the tragedy, it provided helpful insights into imperial narratives.

By Erich-Dieter G

Apr 29, 2022

Impressive that the material was gathered and assembled so quickly! It provides a very good basic education for those unfamiliar with The USSR, Russia, Putin and the war in Ukraine. Thank you again for all of your hard work.

By Eugene A

Mar 25, 2022

Great summary to bring the participant up to speed with some of the key issues in this event. Thank you for organising this course and well done!

By Ola O

Mar 23, 2022

Perfect. Thank you.

By Maureen O

Mar 25, 2022

This teach-out was an eye-opener and very enlightening. It has taken us through the history, culture, language, politics of the Russian empire and the Soviet Union, and the struggles for present-day Ukraine. The role of NATO in today's Ukraine has been highlighted.

By Gontier

Mar 17, 2022

I​nteressant avec toute cette realité

By Jaap T

Mar 23, 2022

The advantage of this Teach-Out is that in a short time you get an overview of the situation. And also you learn the pitfalls of the presented communication on every platform and how to recognize them.

By Patrick W

Mar 12, 2022

An insightful inspection of Russian invasion of Ukrainie. There are multi-aspects of cultural and historical facets which illuminated by this course.

By Rodion S

Mar 27, 2022

Q​uite enough for beginners

By Erika H

Apr 26, 2022

I found this course to be incredibly thorough, which helped me in my advocacy work.

By Steve R

Apr 22, 2022

Excellent current synopsis of the war in Ukraine.

By Rudolf N

Apr 20, 2022

Very update course!

By fishsayswhatsgoingon

Apr 1, 2022

Melvyn Levitsky and Greta Uehling are those who deserve attention. The others have one-sided and biased opinions.

