EA
Mar 24, 2022
Great summary to bring the participant up to speed with some of the key issues in this event. Thank you for organising this course and well done!
EH
Apr 25, 2022
I found this course to be incredibly thorough, which helped me in my advocacy work.
By QUANG H V•
Mar 23, 2022
dipsapoiment it basiclly western propraganda try to convince people to support another war
By Nestor K•
Mar 13, 2022
Propaganda, biased views and only a single perspective on the issue. Quite unscientific.
By Christine P•
Mar 11, 2022
Really helpful and consoling to understand the nature of exactly what is going on, and that there are many people concerned and gathering aide for the Ukraine. Most expecially I was happy to hear testimony from a Ukrainina national.
By Peter B•
Mar 26, 2022
Disappointingly one-sided and superficial. Little or no attempt to provide geopolitical context involving the driving role of the United States and the oppressive influence of Far-Right groups. A terrible human tragedy is occurring in the Ukraine. Although this teach-in did not address the causes of the tragedy, it provided helpful insights into imperial narratives.
By Erich-Dieter G•
Apr 29, 2022
Impressive that the material was gathered and assembled so quickly! It provides a very good basic education for those unfamiliar with The USSR, Russia, Putin and the war in Ukraine. Thank you again for all of your hard work.
By Eugene A•
Mar 25, 2022
By Ola O•
Mar 23, 2022
Perfect. Thank you.
By Maureen O•
Mar 25, 2022
This teach-out was an eye-opener and very enlightening. It has taken us through the history, culture, language, politics of the Russian empire and the Soviet Union, and the struggles for present-day Ukraine. The role of NATO in today's Ukraine has been highlighted.
By Gontier•
Mar 17, 2022
Interessant avec toute cette realité
By Jaap T•
Mar 23, 2022
The advantage of this Teach-Out is that in a short time you get an overview of the situation. And also you learn the pitfalls of the presented communication on every platform and how to recognize them.
By Patrick W•
Mar 12, 2022
An insightful inspection of Russian invasion of Ukrainie. There are multi-aspects of cultural and historical facets which illuminated by this course.
By Rodion S•
Mar 27, 2022
Quite enough for beginners
By Erika H•
Apr 26, 2022
By Steve R•
Apr 22, 2022
Excellent current synopsis of the war in Ukraine.
By Rudolf N•
Apr 20, 2022
Very update course!
By fishsayswhatsgoingon•
Apr 1, 2022
Melvyn Levitsky and Greta Uehling are those who deserve attention. The others have one-sided and biased opinions.