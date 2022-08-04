Learner Reviews & Feedback for Preparing for the SAS® Viya® Programming Certification Exam by SAS
About the Course
Welcome to the Preparing for the SAS Viya Programming Certification Exam course. This is the third and final course in the Coursera SAS Programmer specialization. You will apply what you have learned in the first two courses by writing code to execute in SAS Cloud Analytic Services and practicing for the SAS certification exams.
This is an advanced course, intended for learners who have completed the first two courses in the Coursera SAS Programmer specialization: SAS Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS Viya and CASL Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS Viya.
By the end of the course, you be prepared to take either of these SAS credential exams:
- SAS® Viya® Programming Associate
- SAS® Viya® Programming Specialist...