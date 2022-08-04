Learner Reviews & Feedback for Social Determinants of Health: Methodological Opportunities by University of Minnesota
About the Course
This fourth of five courses examines the methodological approaches and research tools that inform our understanding of best practices in working with science teams, communities, and with data. The topics of this course include:
1. Community-Based Participatory Research
2. Team Science
3. Community-Level Data
4. Informatics and the Social Determinants of Health: Knowledge Management
5. Data Applications: ANOVA Analysis and Line Graph Visualization...