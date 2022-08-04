Learner Reviews & Feedback for Social Determinants of Health: Planetary Health by University of Minnesota
About the Course
This fifth and final course is centered on planetary health as a fundamental health determinant. As we consider how the health of humans is dependent on the health of Earth’s natural systems, we will also explore how to apply futures thinking and foresight principles to planetary health initiatives. The topics of this course include:
1. Introduction to Planetary Health
2. Values and Sources of Knowledge
3. Action and Movement Building
4. Foresight
5. Data Applications: Regression Analysis and Scatter Plot Visualization...