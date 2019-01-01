Learner Reviews & Feedback for Splunk Knowledge Manager 103 by Splunk Inc.
About the Course
In this course, you will go beyond dashboard basics and learn about Dashboard Studio's underlying framework, the dashboard development process from prototyping and wireframing to troubleshooting as well as adding visualizations, dynamic coloring and drilldowns. Then you will go further by making your dashboards interactive with user inputs. You will learn how to use mock data, add annotation searches to a visualization, and improve dashboard performance. Finally, you will take a deep dive into maps using the classic simple XML framework where you will learn how to create cluster and choropleth maps, customize their color, and make them interactive....