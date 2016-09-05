LB
Sep 27, 2020
This is a great opportunity and avenue to grasp ideas from successful entrepreneurs. It also motivates me to strive harder and choose a career path that leads to a successful business.
PA
Jul 3, 2020
You should consider taking this course before starting up your business, the lecture videos are so amazing and easy to understand, and thank you Professor, i've learnt a lot from you.
By Kirsten B•
Sep 5, 2016
Nice Professor, who is able to present the transition between research and practice.
Very good hands-on assignments.
Toolbox allows direct implementation of what has been learned.
Even though I knew a lot of strategy theories it gave me knew and hands-on insights.
Thank you!
By Đoàn T L•
Jul 29, 2020
Thank you for choosing Innovation Lessons from a Master. This course is the third in a series of four startup entrepreneurship courses, titled overall Cracking the Creativity Code; the previous two were Discovering Ideas; and From Idea to Startup.
By Peter A•
Jul 4, 2020
By Daodu O•
Jul 6, 2020
COURSERA provides the best online learning platform. With is excellent interaction platforms students from all over the globe can communicate and share views.
By Nguyen V T•
Apr 25, 2016
Thank you Professor!
I want to learn from you more because you teach what I don't know and what are identical to lessons I've learnt at my university!
By Wajid W K•
Aug 26, 2016
Well this course gave me great tools for my startup. I recommend this as must have course before doing any kind of stratup
By Onwunma A•
Jul 14, 2020
This class helped me develop and entrepreneur mindset
By Antoni B•
May 2, 2016
That's a fantastic idea and the course - thank you for giving us an opportunity to study the most important subject for future economy development. I have been working in Finance (Financial and Management Accounting) for so long - but I met the 'social margin' for the first time.
It also proved to me that creativity, innovation and change can't be described as an linear function any more - this is purely biological function with a high uncertainty element (defined as a complex and dynamic changes) .
Professor Shlomo Maital has made a significant progress comparing with the first course of that specialization - he is very engaged in what he working on (what was in the 1st course as well), however he looks more relaxed and opened making lectures.
Thx a lot !
By Carolyn D•
Jan 1, 2021
This course exceeded my expectations! I've always had an eye on Israel's innovation and creativity, but had no idea til now the depth and the scope of their contributions to this world. Every country should follow suit in allowing and encouraging innovation! The course which focuses on some of the brightest minds and talent will inspire you, encourage you and motivate you to find the need, and solve the problem. The interviews are lengthy, yet fascinating and full of wisdom. The instructor who is masterful in what he does lulls you with easy and understandable applications. If you have the slightest desire to make a difference and be a blessing in this world...take this course!
By Pili G•
Jan 24, 2017
Since the very first week I knew this course was worth taking it. Shlomo is TRULY an amazing teacher, he is very instructive and very inspiring. The slides he provides (that you can also download) are very helpful too. I haven't finished the course yet, I am in week 5, but I am very pleased with the path that every lesson takes and I am in love with the way he instructs. Thanks very much Sholomo! You are an awesome teacher.
By Aruneswar M•
Nov 2, 2020
I'm from India. I really impressed by learning this course. Course Instructor Dr. Shlomo Maital through this course taught impressively & clearly about what it takes from idea to start-up. I thank Technion Israel Institute of Technology , Coursera 7 COL for giving me this opportunity to learn this really useful course.
By fbuitrago@hotmail.com•
Feb 27, 2017
What a way Dr. Maital teaches. Everybody should take his courses which are excellent. When I hear his lesson, I would like to keep in my head all what he says, and don't forget even a dot.
Thank you very much to you all: Dr. Maital, Coursera and the wonder people from Technion.
By Anthony K M•
Jan 15, 2022
This is the best course on startup anywhere. You are taught every vital thing about startup from idea to concept. Very precise and clear lectures by Prof. Shlomo. Thanks Coursera for enabling access to these award worthy courses. Long live Coursera !!!
By Adele G•
Dec 8, 2020
This course was informative and educational, I'm grateful for the concepts learnt they are practical and easy to apply to real life situations. The lecturer was clear and he took his time to make sure you understood what was toughy.
By LYSINDER A B•
Sep 28, 2020
By Γιαννης Α•
Sep 26, 2020
Excellent choice to learn more about startups from Mr.Shlomo Maital and successful entrepreneurs. Very detailed material that could be helpful for anyone.
By Arunas T•
Dec 14, 2020
I like this course very much. I had the opportunity to meet brave and determined personalities. Highly structured, clear, motivating training.
By İhsan A•
Dec 30, 2020
My dear teacher is very expert and his conversation was very pleasant. The course gave me many ideas for starting a business.
By Kelvin N•
May 4, 2016
Awesome course, which is very practical. If you are into entrepreneurship or business, you can't just afford to miss it.
By TrongTTCE130169•
Jun 29, 2020
The course has tons of valuable knowledge about business and how to go from idea to make it go live. I love the course.
By Zyad S•
May 3, 2016
Excellent material, Prof. Shlomo. As always expected from your distinctness.
Looking forward for the coming. -Zyad
By Obishai P E•
Jul 10, 2020
I really love all i learnt from the course would help me out daily in building my business plan and design
By Anukul C•
Jun 7, 2020
you will get the standard tools for creating a new business plan. I think it good for starter like me.
By Emiliya H•
May 7, 2022
thank you for everything. I learn a lot of business plan analysis. Thats great for me.
By Eyal T•
Dec 30, 2018
Great course highly recommended! Shlomo delivers the content clearly and effectively.