Learner Reviews & Feedback for From Idea to Startup by Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

4.8
stars
737 ratings
152 reviews

How do you implement ideas? This course provides practical proven tools for transforming an idea into a product or service that creates value for others. As students acquire these tools, they learn how to tell bad ideas from good, how to build a winning strategy, how to shape a unique value proposition, prepare a business plan, compare their innovation to existing solutions, build flexibility into their plan and determine when best to quit. As a vital part of the course students conduct on-site interviews with entrepreneurs who have launched startups, and are eager to share their valuable insights with them. Upon completing this course successfully, graduates will be able to: 1. Transform ideas into real products, services and processes, by validating the idea, testing it, and turning it into a growing, profitable and sustainable business. 2. Identify the major steps and requirements in order to estimate the potential of an innovative idea as the basis of an innovative project. 3. Reach creative solutions via an iteration of a virtually endless stream of world-changing ideas and strategies, integrating feedback, and learning from failures along the way. 4. Apply the 10 entrepreneurial tools in creating a business plan for a new innovative venture. 5. Apply methods and strategies learned from interviews with startup entrepreneurs and innovators. 6. Communicate and sell innovative ideas successfully....

LB

Sep 27, 2020

This is a great opportunity and avenue to grasp ideas from successful entrepreneurs. It also motivates me to strive harder and choose a career path that leads to a successful business.

PA

Jul 3, 2020

You should consider taking this course before starting up your business, the lecture videos are so amazing and easy to understand, and thank you Professor, i've learnt a lot from you.

By Kirsten B

Sep 5, 2016

Nice Professor, who is able to present the transition between research and practice.

Very good hands-on assignments.

Toolbox allows direct implementation of what has been learned.

Even though I knew a lot of strategy theories it gave me knew and hands-on insights.

Thank you!

By Đoàn T L

Jul 29, 2020

By Peter A

Jul 4, 2020

You should consider taking this course before starting up your business, the lecture videos are so amazing and easy to understand, and thank you Professor, i've learnt a lot from you.

By Daodu O

Jul 6, 2020

COURSERA provides the best online learning platform. With is excellent interaction platforms students from all over the globe can communicate and share views.

By Nguyen V T

Apr 25, 2016

Thank you Professor!

I want to learn from you more because you teach what I don't know and what are identical to lessons I've learnt at my university!

By Wajid W K

Aug 26, 2016

Well this course gave me great tools for my startup. I recommend this as must have course before doing any kind of stratup

By Onwunma A

Jul 14, 2020

This class helped me develop and entrepreneur mindset

By Antoni B

May 2, 2016

That's a fantastic idea and the course - thank you for giving us an opportunity to study the most important subject for future economy development. I have been working in Finance (Financial and Management Accounting) for so long - but I met the 'social margin' for the first time.

It also proved to me that creativity, innovation and change can't be described as an linear function any more - this is purely biological function with a high uncertainty element (defined as a complex and dynamic changes) .

Professor Shlomo Maital has made a significant progress comparing with the first course of that specialization - he is very engaged in what he working on (what was in the 1st course as well), however he looks more relaxed and opened making lectures.

Thx a lot !

By Carolyn D

Jan 1, 2021

This course exceeded my expectations! I've always had an eye on Israel's innovation and creativity, but had no idea til now the depth and the scope of their contributions to this world. Every country should follow suit in allowing and encouraging innovation! The course which focuses on some of the brightest minds and talent will inspire you, encourage you and motivate you to find the need, and solve the problem. The interviews are lengthy, yet fascinating and full of wisdom. The instructor who is masterful in what he does lulls you with easy and understandable applications. If you have the slightest desire to make a difference and be a blessing in this world...take this course!

By Pili G

Jan 24, 2017

Since the very first week I knew this course was worth taking it. Shlomo is TRULY an amazing teacher, he is very instructive and very inspiring. The slides he provides (that you can also download) are very helpful too. I haven't finished the course yet, I am in week 5, but I am very pleased with the path that every lesson takes and I am in love with the way he instructs. Thanks very much Sholomo! You are an awesome teacher.

By Aruneswar M

Nov 2, 2020

I'm from India. I really impressed by learning this course. Course Instructor Dr. Shlomo Maital through this course taught impressively & clearly about what it takes from idea to start-up. I thank Technion Israel Institute of Technology , Coursera 7 COL for giving me this opportunity to learn this really useful course.

By fbuitrago@hotmail.com

Feb 27, 2017

What a way Dr. Maital teaches. Everybody should take his courses which are excellent. When I hear his lesson, I would like to keep in my head all what he says, and don't forget even a dot.

Thank you very much to you all: Dr. Maital, Coursera and the wonder people from Technion.

By Anthony K M

Jan 15, 2022

This is the best course on startup anywhere. You are taught every vital thing about startup from idea to concept. Very precise and clear lectures by Prof. Shlomo. Thanks Coursera for enabling access to these award worthy courses. Long live Coursera !!!

By Adele G

Dec 8, 2020

This course was informative and educational, I'm grateful for the concepts learnt they are practical and easy to apply to real life situations. The lecturer was clear and he took his time to make sure you understood what was toughy.

By LYSINDER A B

Sep 28, 2020

This is a great opportunity and avenue to grasp ideas from successful entrepreneurs. It also motivates me to strive harder and choose a career path that leads to a successful business.

By Γιαννης Α

Sep 26, 2020

Excellent choice to learn more about startups from Mr.Shlomo Maital and successful entrepreneurs. Very detailed material that could be helpful for anyone.

By Arunas T

Dec 14, 2020

I like this course very much. I had the opportunity to meet brave and determined personalities. Highly structured, clear, motivating training.

By İhsan A

Dec 30, 2020

My dear teacher is very expert and his conversation was very pleasant. The course gave me many ideas for starting a business.

By Kelvin N

May 4, 2016

Awesome course, which is very practical. If you are into entrepreneurship or business, you can't just afford to miss it.

By TrongTTCE130169

Jun 29, 2020

The course has tons of valuable knowledge about business and how to go from idea to make it go live. I love the course.

By Zyad S

May 3, 2016

Excellent material, Prof. Shlomo. As always expected from your distinctness.

Looking forward for the coming. -Zyad

By Obishai P E

Jul 10, 2020

I really love all i learnt from the course would help me out daily in building my business plan and design

By Anukul C

Jun 7, 2020

you will get the standard tools for creating a new business plan. I think it good for starter like me.

By Emiliya H

May 7, 2022

thank you for everything. I learn a lot of business plan analysis. Thats great for me.

By Eyal T

Dec 30, 2018

Great course highly recommended! Shlomo delivers the content clearly and effectively.

