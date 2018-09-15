CM
May 13, 2020
Excellently taught course, instructor is very knowledgeable and has an impeccable pedagogy. Quizzes are just challenging enough to maintain interest in the subject matter being taught. 10/10
JJ
Nov 5, 2017
A beautiful well taught course. The lecturers were not boring and the teaching was very lively. It opened my mind to the importance of thermodynamics in many real world applications.
By Carlos A J C•
Sep 15, 2018
This is a very well designed thermodynamics course. I'm a Chemical Engineer and i am glad to have a new point of view of my daily rutine. 100% recomended to my collegues
By Ailo A•
Nov 22, 2015
Some of the best lectures I've ever seen. They manage to present difficult and subtle material in a clear manner. Exercises were good too. I learned a lot! Thanks from Norway :)
By Bharath N k•
Jul 12, 2020
wow,the courses really proves how micro molecular energies contribute to a compound which is in macro level with a highly precise tool which is our quantum mechanics in statistical manner along with that classical subject is really objective . the professor and the staff are so interactive inspite the course has been educating for 7 years . good thing about professor is more handy with words and so active which made me much more involving and enjoying .thank you and i also appreciate the team who worked on it.
By Thiago F d P•
Mar 21, 2020
The course is very well designed. There are classical thermodynamic topics, molecular elements and experimental demonstrations. All these fundamentals were very well intertwined. It is overall a very good introduction to thermodynamics. I have already done classical thermodynamics in the university. I used the course specially for an introduction to the molecular part, which I have never studied before. It was still very useful and informative. I totally recommend the course for both reasons.
By Dan O•
Dec 7, 2016
Chris Cramer is a great speaker who clearly put a lot of care into how this material was presented. I have taken physical chemistry in my undergrad education and did well in it, but still learned a lot from the ~4 weeks of this course I actually did last time. By using base theoretical principles to motivate the thermodynamic principles, I got a different way to think about things I was familiar with and gave me a more intuitive understanding for certain things.
By Jayaraam R•
May 19, 2020
Excellent content, and a very competent instructor who knows his stuff. I learned a lot from this course, and most of this wasn't taught even in my second year of Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. The demonstrations were very useful in grasping some key concepts which I couldn't understand from the lectures. The questions asked were of a good difficulty level and made me think a lot. Overall, I enjoyed this course and would recommend it to everyone.
By Ghammad F•
Aug 8, 2020
I would like to thank sincerely all the people at the University of Minnesota involved, directly or indirectly, in the development of this very high quality course in statistical molecular thermodynamics. In addition, I have no doubt that these lessons will be a source of light and help, of course, for my future technical responsibilities in chemical sciences, but above all for a better understanding of our universe.
By Rod B•
Apr 30, 2017
Excellent course. Outstanding presentation in a lively and engaging style. The material is explained very clearly and in good detail, with frequent reminders of previous items when relevant. Also benefits from humourous and diverting practical demonstrations of physical & chemical effects. Only shortcoming in my view is that the homework grading is only available if you stump up the fee of £39.
By James E T•
Dec 10, 2015
I took the course when it was first offered in 2013, and found it to be one of the best organized, most clearly presented on-line courses that I have seen. I recently re-enrolled in order to review, and was pleasantly surprised to see that the professor has made some follow-on lectures available on Youtube. I hope that this additional material will eventually be the basis for another course.
By Riccardo D C•
Feb 20, 2018
This is the best organized course on any platform, MOOC or live-in-classroom. Lectures, reading material, supporting documentation... everything is perfectly well laid out, sequentially, and in good order. Really, a delight taking this course. Even for students whose math skills are rusty, the concepts are ideally presented. Bravo to the instructor and supporting staff!
By Tetala M S R•
May 24, 2020
One of the best courses for thermodynamics with molecular approach.Well detailed and really well explained.Though this course is categorized as beginner level,having some prior knowledge of thermodynamics will be helpful.The assignments,on-spot assessment questions between video clips are of very good standard and also well documented and well explained.
By Adriel S M•
Apr 24, 2020
Very well structured material and clear expositions that help to understand the foundations that fill the gap between molecular and macroscopic thermodynamics in a simplified (i.e. ideal gases), yet suitable context. Besides, demonstrations are thoroughly chosen and help to illustrate the theoretical contents. I really enjoyed the course.
By Bradford S•
Jun 20, 2016
A very thorough and clear coverage of thermodynamics and gas behavior. The lectures are very well-produced, accessible, and paced nearly perfectly. Great demonstrations, humor, and history keep the material relevant and exciting. Would highly recommend to physicists, chemists, and engineers of all backgrounds!
By Gabriella R•
Aug 5, 2021
I found this course very dense to a basic level, but, it gave to me a sense of what expect in a thermodynamic point of view of things. I'm a 1yr chemical engeneering student and I really enjoyed this course. Congrats to all collabs and specially to Dr. Cramer. Thank you.
By Bryan D•
Aug 17, 2020
This was one of the best courses that I've taken online. Lectures are succinct, yet expansive in subject matter and are broken down into digestible segments. I would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in learning more about Statistical Molecular Thermo.
By MELGAREJO E A•
Jan 18, 2021
Dear Professor, Dr. Christopher J. Cramer. Now I have a good knowledge base in thermodynamics.
I congratulate you and the group of professionals who have accompanied you for having made an excellent MOOC. Thank you very much and success
By Simon L•
Feb 16, 2021
This course is just awesome and explains the complicated concepts very well. It is definitely the best presentation of the material I have seen thus far. The problems are manageable and help to understand the material.
By Haris K•
Dec 19, 2019
The course i attempt is very helpful to enhance my theoretical knowledge in the thermodynamic subject. I feel very privileged to gain the opportunity and learn from a reputed institute with the help of this platform.
By Valderio d O C F•
May 8, 2017
It is an excellent course! Professor Cramer made an outstanding version of statistical thermodynamics, presenting the more relevant concepts, instigating our curiosity with demonstrations in a well-structured course.
By Richard M•
Oct 15, 2015
Good course!
I recommend to anyone who wants to know more Statistical Molecular Thermodynamics.
The classes are fun and the assignments challenging. If you can afford a certificate do it because it is worthy!
By 张润东•
Aug 30, 2019
This is a very good course, in which theory and practice are well linked, and this course is very interesting. But it would be better if there were detailed lecture notes in addition to slides.
By Cedric M•
May 14, 2020
By John A J•
Nov 5, 2017
By Gopalakrishnan A•
Sep 11, 2020
An excellent course for beginners. I have learnt some critical points which I never thought when I was taking class for my students. Thanks to Prof. Chris Cramer.
By GENESIS G D G•
Apr 18, 2021
El curso es muy interactivo, muy buenos ejemplos y problemas al igual que los experimentos que nos presentan, me llevo mucho aprendisaje, les recomiendo el curso.