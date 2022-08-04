Chevron Left
Back to Storying the Self: Telling our Stories

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Storying the Self: Telling our Stories by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

Ask for and give constructive feedback on your work, and consider venues for sharing your stories as both a leader and creator. In leadership contexts, this translates to authentic purpose, vision, and values. You’ll engage with a creative assignment with the intention of creating and polishing a story from your life that can be shared, reflecting on how stories evolve over time, through different media, and through retellings for and with different audiences....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder