Chevron Left
Back to The Arctic as a System

Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Arctic as a System by University of Colorado Boulder

4.8
stars
16 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will first learn about the Arctic as a geographic region, the peoples the Arctic, and the long history of Arctic settlement and exploration. Attention then turns to key features of the Arctic environment – its climate and weather, features of the ocean, sea ice, lands and the Greenland Ice Sheet, and some of the rapid changes being observed. Learning Objectives: Appreciate the long history of the Arctic and its peoples. Recognize and recall the physical geography of the Arctic, including major features of the Arctic Ocean and Arctic lands. Describe the key climate and environmental elements of the Arctic, including its sea ice cover, patterns of temperature, precipitation, snow cover, land ice, permafrost and vegetation, the physical processes giving rise to these features, and how they are changing....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for The Arctic as a System

By Antonio g d

Feb 2, 2021

It is a great course on the Arctic and its consequences on the earth as it influences the Northern Hemisphere

By Cindy K

Mar 11, 2021

I am from Canada's Arctic and learned more about sea ice formation because I am from an area of freshwater. It was interesting to learn about ocean salinity, reading weather maps, and learning more about other areas of the Arctic like Russia and Norway.

By Ekaterina

May 20, 2021

Очень интересный и крутой курс! Большое спасибо!

By Jan H

Feb 8, 2021

Good overview, well taught but perhaps a wee bit repetitious

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder