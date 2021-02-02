By Antonio g d•
Feb 2, 2021
It is a great course on the Arctic and its consequences on the earth as it influences the Northern Hemisphere
By Cindy K•
Mar 11, 2021
I am from Canada's Arctic and learned more about sea ice formation because I am from an area of freshwater. It was interesting to learn about ocean salinity, reading weather maps, and learning more about other areas of the Arctic like Russia and Norway.
By Ekaterina•
May 20, 2021
Очень интересный и крутой курс! Большое спасибо!
By Jan H•
Feb 8, 2021
Good overview, well taught but perhaps a wee bit repetitious