Chevron Left
Back to Train Machine Learning Models

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Train Machine Learning Models by CertNexus

About the Course

This course is designed for business professionals that wish to identify basic concepts that make up machine learning, test model hypothesis using a design of experiments and train, tune and evaluate models using algorithms that solve classification, regression and forecasting, and clustering problems. To be successful in this course a learner should have a background in computing technology, including some aptitude in computer programming....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder