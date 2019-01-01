Learner Reviews & Feedback for Unsupervised Text Classification for Marketing Analytics by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
Marketing data is often so big that humans cannot read or analyze a representative sample of it to understand what insights might lie within. In this course, learners use unsupervised deep learning to train algorithms to extract topics and insights from text data. Learners walk through a conceptual overview of unsupervised machine learning and dive into real-world datasets through instructor-led tutorials in Python. The course concludes with a major project.
This course uses Jupyter Notebooks and the coding environment Google Colab, a browser-based Jupyter notebook environment. Files are stored in Google Drive.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder's Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform.