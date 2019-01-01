Learner Reviews & Feedback for Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Capstone by Yonsei University
About the Course
This is a peer review course. In the capstone project, you are going to apply what you have learned in the previous courses. The final output from this project is an estimation of a firm. You can choose either a public company or a startup depending on the availability of information on the firm. If you have your own startup, then you can do this capstone project on the startup. If not, then you can do this project of a public company. Therefore, the first step is selecting an actual company that you are interested in. Next, you have to do the research on and describe the firm’s industry and business. Based on your research, you make an estimate of firm’s growth, cash flows and earnings. In order to do this, you need to apply what you have learned in financial statement analysis. Once you find firm’s cash flows and earnings, you can apply what you have learned in discounted cash flow method and multiple methods to find the value of the company. In addition to the valuation, you will be given a hypothetical project and have to decide whether to take the project if the opportunity is given to the company of your choice. Be doing this Capstone project, you will complete your understanding of valuation and financial analysis of startups....