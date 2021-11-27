Chevron Left
Windows Registry Forensics by Infosec

About the Course

The Windows Registry Forensics course shows you how to examine the live registry, the location of the registry files on the forensic image, and how to extract files.

By Yavet P

Nov 27, 2021

I am very satisfied with this course. All artifacts that are important in forensic investigations are comprehensively reviewed. Thank you so much Infosec and Coursera.

By Ramon B C I

Apr 20, 2022

Thank you to my learning instructor, I truly appreciate all the lectures. It's awesome!

By Mohammad A

Sep 11, 2021

A nice course by a nice instructor on a nice platform.

By Giuseppe B

Dec 14, 2021

Really detailed course

By JALIL D A P

Feb 22, 2022

excelente curso

By Ali M H

Dec 24, 2021

very good

