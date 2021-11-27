YP
Nov 26, 2021
I am very satisfied with this course. All artifacts that are important in forensic investigations are comprehensively reviewed. Thank you so much Infosec and Coursera.
RI
Apr 19, 2022
Thank you to my learning instructor, I truly appreciate all the lectures. It's awesome!
By Yavet P•
Nov 27, 2021
By Ramon B C I•
Apr 20, 2022
By Mohammad A•
Sep 11, 2021
A nice course by a nice instructor on a nice platform.
By Giuseppe B•
Dec 14, 2021
Really detailed course
By JALIL D A P•
Feb 22, 2022
excelente curso
By Ali M H•
Dec 24, 2021
very good