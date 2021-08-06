Learner Reviews & Feedback for Writing and Disseminating Grey Literature by Indian Institute for Human Settlements
About the Course
If you are a researcher, academic, student, development sector professional or a practitioner who is keen to reach the research-based knowledge you have created to a wider audience, this course is for you.
Vast amounts of knowledge are produced by educational and research institutions through rigorous research and fieldwork. Yet, there is a dearth of access to this knowledge among non-academic communities (which includes practitioners, policymakers, and citizens) due to the language used. Researchers can bring visibility to grey literature if they engage with alternate public writing forms.
Newer platforms for knowledge dissemination across digital, print, and multimedia channels have made information from grey literature more available and accessible to lay readers. Using formats such as data stories, photo narratives, opinion pieces and infographics, these platforms can help researchers reach a much wider audience when they adopt newer writing techniques.
This course will:
* Provide an overview of data stories, photo narratives, opinion pieces and infographics produced from grey literature
* Teach methods to craft such pieces
* Explain how to pitch to media outlets
* Teach how social media can be leveraged to draw greater visibility to publications...